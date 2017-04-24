Ravenwood students make a wish come true for a 5-year-old girl
Ravenwood High School students gathered in the gym to surprise a deserving 5-year-old Brentwood girl with a magical dream come true. The school has partnered with Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee for the past eight years.
