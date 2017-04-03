Quorum Health sells Centre's Cherokee Medical Center
Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health Corp. today finalized its sale of Cherokee Medical Center in Centre to NNZ Holdings LLC of Sunrise, Fla. According to a news release, the effective date of the transaction was March 31. There were no details of the sale, which was first announced in March.
