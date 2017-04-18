Patsy Diane Harris Burns
A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was born January 20, 1948 to the late Noah Lee and Annie Priscilla Langrell Harris. Mrs. Burns was also preceded in death by her brothers, Clifford Harris and Billy Wise, and by sisters, Mari Anna Merrit, Wilma McClaren, and Marion Wise.
