News 40 mins ago 8:11 a.m.Amber Alert...

News 40 mins ago 8:11 a.m.Amber Alert tipster to receive $10,000 reward

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

A California man will receive a $10,000 reward Friday for tipping off authorities to a missing Tennessee teen and the man accused of kidnapping her. Barry contacted the Siskiyou County, Calif., Sheriff's Office after seeing a news report about the missing teen and her teacher Tad Cummins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ivanka Brand Secretly Sold Under New Name 52 min Kim Bhasin 8
Clinton family crooks 6 hr Bustem 1
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 7 hr Democrats gas tax 3
Zip 12 hr Jan 1
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 13 hr poor vince 45
Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16) 13 hr Chicago 6
National security adviser Michael Flynn resign... 14 hr ardith 7
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,840 • Total comments across all topics: 280,571,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC