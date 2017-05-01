Local author Rambo to sign latest boo...

Local author Rambo to sign latest book Saturday at Landmark

Williamson County author Dr. Brenda Rambo has recently published her third book, Whispers of the Spirit , a full-color daily devotional offering practical knowledge relevant to that day. The well known writer, speaker, and counselor will be signing the book Saturday at Landmark Booksellers.

