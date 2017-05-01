Local author Rambo to sign latest book Saturday at Landmark
Williamson County author Dr. Brenda Rambo has recently published her third book, Whispers of the Spirit , a full-color daily devotional offering practical knowledge relevant to that day. The well known writer, speaker, and counselor will be signing the book Saturday at Landmark Booksellers.
