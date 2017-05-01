LBMC acquires Pivotal Bridge's Intacct practice
Top 100 firm LBMC is acquiring Pivotal Bridge's Intacct practice in Atlanta, folding it into its LBMC Technology Solutions group. LBMC Technology Solutions specializes in financial and business management software, network infrastructure, software development, and cloud-based technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebCPA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dogs on news
|2 hr
|Charlie Bob
|4
|secret confessions
|3 hr
|UT Girl
|88
|Larry Crim U.S. Senate (R-TN) 2018 Supports Tru...
|3 hr
|Tennessee News
|1
|Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|The firm
|83
|patrick allen boyd
|12 hr
|Yeah
|4
|$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama
|Mon
|another name
|6
|Enlighten yourself
|Mon
|Sheist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC