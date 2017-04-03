Intermedix buys WPC Healthcare to boost machine learning
Intermedix Corp., the Nashville-based developer of cloud-based clinical and financial analytics technology, has acquired Brentwood, Tennessee-based WPC Healthcare in a move it says will improve its data science offerings. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|12 min
|megan dingle barry
|184
|Out with the old employees in with the new
|1 hr
|Human resource help
|17
|Thanx Marsha Net Neutered
|4 hr
|Walter Einenkel
|10
|Strip clubs/adult bookstores
|6 hr
|magicalwombat
|2
|MARK YOUNGS WIFE is sleeping around on him whil...
|10 hr
|Tcb
|4
|Who is Ricky Rowe?
|11 hr
|Santa
|1
|dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10)
|13 hr
|Sweeny
|25
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC