Intermedix buys WPC Healthcare to boost machine learning

Intermedix Corp., the Nashville-based developer of cloud-based clinical and financial analytics technology, has acquired Brentwood, Tennessee-based WPC Healthcare in a move it says will improve its data science offerings. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

