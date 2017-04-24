From one-acre lots to business, schools and seniors, candidates cover the issues in Brentwood

Williamson Herald Publisher and co-owner Derby Jones, co-owner Cassie Jones, WAKM host and debate moderator Tom Lawrence, debate time-keeper Cherie Hammond, panelist Brentwood Media Group Managing Editor Mark Cook, and panelist Williamson Herald Managing Editor Kerri Bartlett. Candidates running for a spot on the Brentwood City Commission debated their views about growth, business, traffic, senior housing and one-acre lots at a community debate Wednesday.

