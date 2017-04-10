From Lipscomb to Brentwood High, stud...

From Lipscomb to Brentwood High, students recall education's importance

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

One lone public school graced the pastoral landscape of northern Williamson County in 1969 - the year residents voted to incorporate the city of Brentwood. Today, several blanket the area, but in its earliest days Brentwood was home to a single school with roots dating back to Reconstruction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lorrie Morgan 31 min stagged 8
What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? (Jul '16) 4 hr Donnie 98
Review: I love kickboxing nashville (Dec '15) 5 hr emb_md 8
Strip clubs/adult bookstores 7 hr Johnnieb good 3
Why do Tennesseans smell bad? 7 hr Alexandrea 7
Clinton charitable foundstion 7 hr Joey Garrison 5
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 12 hr Soldier of The Cross 41
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,066 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC