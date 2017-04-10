First Farmers Announces pair of new s...

First Farmers Announces pair of new senior-level appointments

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Williamson Herald

Holland has been named First Farmers' Senior Operations Officer and Church has assumed the role of Senior Retail Banking Executive. Holland and Church will focus on enhancing the customer experience at each of the bank's 21 current locations and its new Brentwood location slated to open later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 38 min tax and spend repubs 210
secret confessions 40 min secretly 50
Menages 2 hr uncut johnson 5
Butthurt channel 5 6 hr bree 10
New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will... 6 hr pluck me 13
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 19 hr fatty fatty v 40
Missy Houston (Mar '15) Thu another guest 11
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,182 • Total comments across all topics: 280,292,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC