Elizabeth Thomasa father: I think my ...

Elizabeth Thomasa father: I think my daughter was brainwashed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

After more than a month-long Amber Alert search, the 15-year-old was rescued found nearly 2,500 miles away from her Tennessee home in the remote area of upstate California? Elizabeth's sister said she is in Nashville, but the family has not been able to see her yet. Anthony Thomas, the father of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas who was at the center of a more than month-long nationwide Amber Alert, told Good Morning America on Friday that his daughter will need therapy and that her family plans to get her any help she needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zip 3 hr Jan 1
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 4 hr poor vince 45
Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16) 4 hr Chicago 6
Ivanka Brand Secretly Sold Under New Name 5 hr ardith 4
National security adviser Michael Flynn resign... 5 hr ardith 7
Missed Connection: Nashville Tennessee 16 hr Suffolk Man 6
secret confessions Mon Sam 68
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,562,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC