Elizabeth Thomasa father: I think my daughter was brainwashed
After more than a month-long Amber Alert search, the 15-year-old was rescued found nearly 2,500 miles away from her Tennessee home in the remote area of upstate California? Elizabeth's sister said she is in Nashville, but the family has not been able to see her yet. Anthony Thomas, the father of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas who was at the center of a more than month-long nationwide Amber Alert, told Good Morning America on Friday that his daughter will need therapy and that her family plans to get her any help she needs.
