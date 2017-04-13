Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host ...

Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host First Quarter 2017 Conference Call on May 9

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: GlobeNewswire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 13, 2017 -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP today announced that the Partnership intends to issue a press release summarizing first quarter 2017 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Monday, May 8, 2017. A conference call to discuss first quarter 2017 results is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

