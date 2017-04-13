Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host First Quarter 2017 Conference Call on May 9
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 13, 2017 -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP today announced that the Partnership intends to issue a press release summarizing first quarter 2017 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Monday, May 8, 2017. A conference call to discuss first quarter 2017 results is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coyote McCloud (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|Misdy
|16
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|11 hr
|Anonymous
|46
|Clinton charitable foundstion
|14 hr
|Truth hurts
|8
|Handsome BBC 4 Asian or Indian decent
|15 hr
|Black Guy
|4
|Central Allright Parking (Feb '10)
|15 hr
|uonto
|20
|Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|as if
|44
|Lorrie Morgan
|16 hr
|whelp
|12
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC