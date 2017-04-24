County Commission Education Committee approves Brentwood, Page funding and WCS operational budget

Parents broke into applause Monday after the County Commission Education Committee unanimously approved, 7-0, funding for the Brentwood and Page campus expansion plans, which have drawn advocacy efforts from the community. After some uncertainty, Williamson County Schools superintendent Mike Looney explained that the district has secured land in which to expand the sewer at Page High School that will allow the a three-phase expansion plan to move forward.

