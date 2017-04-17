Corizon Health Completes Recapitaliza...

Corizon Health Completes Recapitalization

Corizon Health, the nation's leading correctional healthcare company, announced today that it has completed a recapitalization providing the Company with significant liquidity, operational flexibility and the ability to execute on attractive growth opportunities. Led by BlueMountain Capital Management, the transaction provides significant new capital while materially reducing the Company's long-term debt.

