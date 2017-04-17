Corizon Health Completes Recapitalization
Health , the nation's leading correctional healthcare company, announced today that it has completed a recapitalization providing the Company with significant liquidity, operational flexibility and the ability to execute on attractive growth opportunities. Led by BlueMountain Capital Management, the transaction provides significant new capital while materially reducing the Company's long-term debt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|whelp
|100
|Nancy vancamp (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|Shirley
|25
|Lorrie Morgan
|5 hr
|stagged
|8
|Review: I love kickboxing nashville (Dec '15)
|9 hr
|emb_md
|8
|Strip clubs/adult bookstores
|11 hr
|Johnnieb good
|3
|Why do Tennesseans smell bad?
|11 hr
|Alexandrea
|7
|Clinton charitable foundstion
|11 hr
|Joey Garrison
|5
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC