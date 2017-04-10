Candidate Profile: Regina Smithson

Candidate Profile: Regina Smithson

Wednesday Apr 5

Have you previously run for or held a position in public office? Yes What positions and how long? Brentwood City Commission for 23 Years Like so many Brentwood moms, active in schools, church and civic clubs. I have now served two terms as mayor and vice mayor.

