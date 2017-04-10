Brentwood 'Plan B' meeting tonight at...

Brentwood 'Plan B' meeting tonight at Brentwood Middle, mayor doubts decision by May

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Williamson Herald

Concerned parents will meet for at a special parent-organized meeting at Brentwood Middle School to hear more about the now infamous "Brentwood Plan B." Plan B, a plan opposed by most Brentwood parents, became a possibility when the County Commission Budget Committee voted to defer $17.2 million a decision about the funding until May on the expansion of the overcrowded campuses at Brentwood Middle and High schools. Brentwood Middle School is currently at 110 percent capacity, while BHS is also over capacity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Menages 43 min jason. 4
New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will... 5 hr sean whooo 9
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 7 hr as if 39
Missy Houston (Mar '15) 8 hr another guest 11
Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians. 22 hr Shaq fu 8
tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking Wed Targeted in Florida 5
cheating (May '15) Tue free advice 9
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,356 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC