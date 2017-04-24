Brentwood early voting results show more than 1,800 casting ballots

A total of 1,808 votes had been cast during early voting in the election for Brentwood City Commissioners as of Tuesday, April 25. Voters can cast their ballots at the Election Commission Office located at 1320 West Main Street in Franklin, The Brentwood Library, located at 8109 Concord Road or the Brentwood Municipal Building, located at 5211 Maryland Way. "Early voting is extremely popular with many of our voters because it allows some flexibility to those who may be unable to cast a ballot on election day," said Chad Gray, administrator of elections.

