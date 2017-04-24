Brentwood early voting results show m...

Brentwood early voting results show more than 1,800 casting ballots

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Williamson Herald

A total of 1,808 votes had been cast during early voting in the election for Brentwood City Commissioners as of Tuesday, April 25. Voters can cast their ballots at the Election Commission Office located at 1320 West Main Street in Franklin, The Brentwood Library, located at 8109 Concord Road or the Brentwood Municipal Building, located at 5211 Maryland Way. "Early voting is extremely popular with many of our voters because it allows some flexibility to those who may be unable to cast a ballot on election day," said Chad Gray, administrator of elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lorrie Morgan 56 min Jesse 18
BNA Kids 2 hr curious 2
secret confessions 2 hr dgccgh 74
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 7 hr South Knox Hombre 5
Carrie or Bree 8 hr John S 5
Missing Person; Jessica Smith 9 hr mcneely 1
News Tennessee lawmakers unwittingly vote to honor K... 21 hr Spotted Girl 1
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC