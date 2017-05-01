Brentwood early voting ends today, El...

Brentwood early voting ends today, Election Day slated for May 2

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Williamson Herald

Early voting in the election for Brentwood City Commissioners ends Thursday at 6 p.m., with Election Day set for Tuesday, May 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As of Wednesday, April 26, 1,891 votes had been cast during the early voting period, 6 percent of the 31,444 registered voters in Brentwood. Voters can cast their ballots on the final day of early voting at the Election Commission Office located at 1320 West Main Street in Franklin, The Brentwood Library, located at 8109 Concord Road, or the Brentwood Municipal Building, located at 5211 Maryland Way.

Brentwood, TN

