Brenneis Dominates on Old Hickory
Sterling Brenneis of Goodlettsville, TN won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Tennessee Central tournament, held April 23, 2017 at Old Hickory. Running out of Flipper's Bait and Tackle in Gallatin, TN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Bass Anglers.
