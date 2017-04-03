Applications available for Leadership...

Applications available for Leadership Brentwood class of 2018

Leadership Brentwood, a program to educate Brentwood area residents and business professionals about the city and its leadership, is accepting applications through June 2 for the class of 2018. Prospective class members are invited to attend an informational mixer at Williamson Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150, in Franklin on Thursday, April 27, from 5:30-7 pm.

