Annual "Pack the Park for Patton Night" Tuesday at Ravenwood

Brentwood visits Ravenwood Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a key District 11-AAA softball battle, but the focus will be on a former player as much as the ones on the field. Tuesday night is the annual Pack the Park for Patton night on Wilson Pike, a remembrance and celebration of the life of Elizabeth Patton, a standout basketball and softball player at Ravenwood who lost a battle with a rare immunological skin disorder known as Stevens - Johnson syndrome.

