AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "AAC Holdings, Inc. is a provider of inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. It provides detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient care services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strip clubs/adult bookstores
|5 min
|Fearless
|4
|Massage salon
|7 min
|Fearless
|4
|Lorrie Morgan
|1 hr
|hornee tongue
|15
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|47
|What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? (Jul '16)
|7 hr
|Bill Haul
|101
|Bryan Hite
|9 hr
|Woman
|1
|Mallory Ervin (Feb '13)
|11 hr
|Lame
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC