AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Upgraded at Za...

AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "AAC Holdings, Inc. is a provider of inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. It provides detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient care services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strip clubs/adult bookstores 5 min Fearless 4
Massage salon 7 min Fearless 4
Lorrie Morgan 1 hr hornee tongue 15
Music Balance (Apr '15) 4 hr Anonymous 47
What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? (Jul '16) 7 hr Bill Haul 101
Bryan Hite 9 hr Woman 1
Mallory Ervin (Feb '13) 11 hr Lame 3
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,538 • Total comments across all topics: 280,415,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC