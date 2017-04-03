Williamson Strong prevails as judge r...

Williamson Strong prevails as judge rules it's not a PAC

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Williamson Herald

Administrative Law Judge Michael Begley issued an initial order today deeming grassroots pro-public education parent group Williamson Strong as not a Political Action Committee , a claim that has loomed over the group for about three years. Begley ordered that the penalties and charges brought against the group be dropped by the Tennessee Registry of Campaign Finance, including a $2,500 fine.

