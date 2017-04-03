Williamson Strong prevails as judge rules it's not a PAC
Administrative Law Judge Michael Begley issued an initial order today deeming grassroots pro-public education parent group Williamson Strong as not a Political Action Committee , a claim that has loomed over the group for about three years. Begley ordered that the penalties and charges brought against the group be dropped by the Tennessee Registry of Campaign Finance, including a $2,500 fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton charitable foundstion
|28 min
|Hillary needs rea...
|2
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|2 hr
|divinenews
|826
|Kratom
|3 hr
|Michael Giles
|5
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|4 hr
|megan dingle barry
|180
|Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The...
|12 hr
|facts
|18
|Clinic Accused Of Selling Prescription Drugs Il... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Sara
|82
|ashley judd sucks
|Mon
|ThomasA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC