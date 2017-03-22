Unresolved issues in WCS rezoning include Brentwood 'Plan B' and Page expansion

The school district released its proposed district-wide rezoning plan last week, though, a few issues remain unresolved, including a possible "Plan B" for the expansion of the Brentwood middle and high schools campus and expansion plans for the Page middle and high school campus. The county commission last week delayed a decision on funding $17.2 million for the Brentwood campus expansion plan until May, which would include additional capacity for parking roadways and athletics.

