Town gives conditional OK to Summerville Commons

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Summerville Journal Scene

Two of the stores' identities remain unknown but an Academy appears to be the sports and outdoors store coming to the new Summerville Commons development planned off of Berlin G. Myers Parkway. Academy Sports & Outdoors is a store chain known for name-brand equipment, clothing and shoes for sports and outdoor activities.

