Taziki's gives WCS students a chance to job shadow
Two Brentwood High School students got the opportunity to apply what they have learned in the classroom through job shadowing employees at Taziki's in Brentwood. Taziki's serves Mediterranean cuisine in its cafe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|2 hr
|John At Work
|8
|40 oz Mickey's Malt Liquor (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Anywho
|2
|Neil orne (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Patty
|2
|Trump Nashville rally
|4 hr
|yep
|23
|Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|CharlieeeeM
|12
|Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The...
|15 hr
|Pee Party or Tea ...
|3
|Butthurt channel 5
|17 hr
|Pee Party or Tea ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC