Sheila Cleveland unanimously approved for 7th District school board seat
Sheila Cleveland, a Brentwood resident since 2001, was appointed unanimously to serve the 7th District on the Williamson County Board of Education. Cleveland will serve the unfulfilled term of Bobby Hullett, after he was appointed by the commission to fill the 7th District county commission seat vacated by Tom Bain.
