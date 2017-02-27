Severe weather, high winds rolling th...

Severe weather, high winds rolling though Williamson County Tuesday morning

A fast moving storm system moving more than 60 mph to the east has rolled through the Franklin area and Williamson County. The worst of the storm has pushed to the east of Franklin, Cool Springs and Brentwood as many residents woke to tornado sirens Tuesday morning.

