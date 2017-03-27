School board to hold public meetings ...

School board to hold public meetings on rezoning plans

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Williamson Herald

Williamson County parents will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on a rezoning proposal for the 2018-19 school year. The proposal creates rezoning lines for the district's three new schools: an elementary school in Brentwood and an elementary and a middle school in Thompson's Station.

