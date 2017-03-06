Leadership Brentwood class provides p...

Leadership Brentwood class provides playground equipment for special needs children

Leadership Brentwood "Team Inclusive," consisting of AJ Bahou, Claudia Barajas, Kim Coggin, Rebecca Collins, Robbie Hayes, and Nate Spencer, led a project that provides much-needed playground equipment for special needs children at Brentwood parks. The team clearly understood from the beginning that Williamson County has built a reputation of being welcoming of families and inclusive of diverse people.

