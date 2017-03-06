Leadership Brentwood class provides playground equipment for special needs children
Leadership Brentwood "Team Inclusive," consisting of AJ Bahou, Claudia Barajas, Kim Coggin, Rebecca Collins, Robbie Hayes, and Nate Spencer, led a project that provides much-needed playground equipment for special needs children at Brentwood parks. The team clearly understood from the beginning that Williamson County has built a reputation of being welcoming of families and inclusive of diverse people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please Help
|1 hr
|Law
|13
|madilyn turley
|2 hr
|Twentytwothree
|3
|secret confessions
|2 hr
|Nancy
|35
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|3 hr
|I used to be someone
|122
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|4 hr
|Sue
|6
|Big benders.
|8 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|nashville or skidrow
|19 hr
|Spade
|13
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC