Jasmine Murray - 'Fearless'
BRENTWOOD, Tenn- FairTrade Services newest signing, singer and songwriter Jasmine Murray , is climbing the radio charts with her debut single, "Fearless" . After a successful 30-city radio promo tour, the song-heard on such stations as KLOVE, Way-FM, WPOZ/Orlando, The FISH/Nashville and Los Angeles, KTLA/Dallas and KTIS/Minneapolis-is currently at No.
