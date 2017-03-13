Health care company loses Indiana con...

Health care company loses Indiana contract, to lay off 700

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: New Jersey Herald

A company that provided health care services at Indiana's prisons plans to lay off nearly 700 workers after losing its state contract. Brentwood, Tennessee-based Corizon Health had held a contract with the Indiana Department of Correction to provide basic health care for prisoners as well as mental health, vision, dental and other services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 10 hr Nobama 5
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 11 hr Mom 100
secret confessions 11 hr Bad Wife 37
Where are the older single men 12 hr Congrats 123
Any men out there 12 hr randolph 3
ant SHEMALE CLUBS (Jul '15) 13 hr randolph 28
Freddie snowflake oconnell 13 hr Steph 1
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Williamson County was issued at March 14 at 3:14AM CDT

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Wall Street
  5. Health Care
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,264 • Total comments across all topics: 279,539,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC