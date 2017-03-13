Health care company loses Indiana contract, to lay off 700
A company that provided health care services at Indiana's prisons plans to lay off nearly 700 workers after losing its state contract. Brentwood, Tennessee-based Corizon Health had held a contract with the Indiana Department of Correction to provide basic health care for prisoners as well as mental health, vision, dental and other services.
