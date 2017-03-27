First Farmers celebrates downtown Fra...

First Farmers celebrates downtown Franklin location

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Williamson Herald

First Farmers has been a financial institution in Middle Tennessee since 1909, and this week the bank celebrated its first location in the heart of downtown Franklin. The bank celebrated its new location at 121 First Ave. S. Wednesday with a ribbon cutting and luncheon attended by members of Williamson Inc. as well as local community leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
School Closed- Thanks 3 min Mom 3
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 4 min fascinating 186
Butthurt channel 5 8 min Iwant2 8
Music Balance (Apr '15) 1 hr ummm 39
Out with the old employees in with the new 4 hr facts 3
Need hydros or preks 5 hr Menyana 3
Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The... 6 hr FromKentucky 11
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,201 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC