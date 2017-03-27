First Farmers celebrates downtown Franklin location
First Farmers has been a financial institution in Middle Tennessee since 1909, and this week the bank celebrated its first location in the heart of downtown Franklin. The bank celebrated its new location at 121 First Ave. S. Wednesday with a ribbon cutting and luncheon attended by members of Williamson Inc. as well as local community leaders.
