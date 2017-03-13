Common goals can now be formed after ...

Common goals can now be formed after last strategic planning meeting was held

The Williamson County Board of Education Strategic Planning Committee held its last community engagement meeting at Ravenwood High School on Thursday. A group of around 200 parents, students, teachers and community members all came out to the Ravenwood auditorium to listen and give their input for the next seven-year strategic plan.

