Commission approves funding for Brentwood K-5 school, to open Fall 2018
Some can breathe a sight of relief tonight after the Williamson County Board of Commissioners approved, 20-1, funding that will secure the construction of a K-5 elementary school in Brentwood to open in Fall 2018. After the county commission budget committee voted unanimously last week to defer the $15 million funding resolution until May, the school's open date was in danger of being pushed back a year.
