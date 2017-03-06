Budget committee defers Brentwood K-5...

Budget committee defers Brentwood K-5 school, possibly delaying Fall 2018 opening

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Williamson Herald

The construction of a new K-5 school in Brentwood, to be located off Split Log Road, could now be postponed, delaying the school's opening for up to a year after the Williamson County Commission Budget Committee voted to defer the project. However, the full county commission will cast a final vote on the funding request to build the new school Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 7 hr Nobama 125
Please Help 11 hr Law 13
madilyn turley 11 hr Twentytwothree 3
secret confessions 11 hr Nancy 35
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... 13 hr Sue 6
Big benders. 17 hr Rednecksgohome 1
nashville or skidrow Sun Spade 13
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,028 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC