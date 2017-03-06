Budget committee defers Brentwood K-5 school, possibly delaying Fall 2018 opening
The construction of a new K-5 school in Brentwood, to be located off Split Log Road, could now be postponed, delaying the school's opening for up to a year after the Williamson County Commission Budget Committee voted to defer the project. However, the full county commission will cast a final vote on the funding request to build the new school Monday.
