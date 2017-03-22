BSA in Tennessee Promotes Wall To Med...

BSA in Tennessee Promotes Wall To Medical Only-Claims Rep

Tuesday Mar 21

Brentwood Services Administrators Inc. , headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., promoted Courtney Wall in February 2017 to the position of medical only-claims representative in the Brentwood office, according to Jeff Pettus, president and CEO of Brentwood Services Administrators Inc. Wall is responsible for reviewing, processing, and handling workers' compensation claims as assigned by Lisa Whitten, claims supervisor for BSA. Wall determines the compensability of claims, processes medical bills; and communicates directly with clients, employers, injured workers, physicians and attorneys.

