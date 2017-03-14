Brentwood Services Administrators in Tennessee Promotes Perkins
Brentwood Services Administrators Inc. , headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., has promoted Shelby Perkins to medical onlyA A -claims representative in the Tennessee Claims Department in the Brentwood office, according to Jeff Pettus, president and chief executive officer of Brentwood Services Administrators Inc. Perkins is responsible for reviewing, processing, and handling workers' compensation claims as assigned by Lisa Whitten, claims supervisor for the Tennessee Claims team. Perkins determines the compensability of the claim and extent of liability; and communicates directly with clients, employers, injured workers, physicians and attorneys to manage claims.
