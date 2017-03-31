AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Lifted to "Hol...

AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Lifted to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "AAC Holdings, Inc. is a provider of inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. It provides detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient care services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teal Mcmurtry Nashville 3 hr Dixie_Chick69 4
Lauren Woodruff (Aug '10) 6 hr Dusty 10
Clinton charitable foundstion 9 hr Hillary needs rea... 2
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) 11 hr divinenews 826
Kratom 12 hr Michael Giles 5
megan barry liberal hypocrite 13 hr megan dingle barry 180
Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The... 21 hr facts 18
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,063,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC