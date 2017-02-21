Williamson County residents grill Blackburn on healthcare, education at Fairview Town Hall

Inside a Town Hall meeting at Fairview City Hall, U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, 7th District, faced a tough crowd, as she was grilled by Williamson County constituents about her position on issues regarding healthcare and education. At the conclusion of a four-county tour Tuesday, Blackburn was met with a few hundred protestors, who stood outside City Hall without a reservation to attend the 130-person capacity annual Town Hall meeting with the Congressman.

