Williamson County residents grill Blackburn on healthcare, education at Fairview Town Hall
Inside a Town Hall meeting at Fairview City Hall, U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, 7th District, faced a tough crowd, as she was grilled by Williamson County constituents about her position on issues regarding healthcare and education. At the conclusion of a four-county tour Tuesday, Blackburn was met with a few hundred protestors, who stood outside City Hall without a reservation to attend the 130-person capacity annual Town Hall meeting with the Congressman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sun is not a star.
|7 min
|Hmmm
|6
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|3 hr
|USA-1
|5
|I hate Tennessee
|3 hr
|USA-1
|12
|Please Help
|8 hr
|hey
|2
|Poor Stupid Republicans believe Bull shit
|11 hr
|Nobama
|18
|why i will vote for a democratic governor nest ...
|16 hr
|Donnie
|2
|Trumpies?
|17 hr
|I used to be someone
|30
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC