New development planned off Berlin G. Myers Parkway

Monday Feb 20

Plans show the shopping center, called Summerville Commons, would be located at the corner of Berlin G. Myers and E. 9th North Street, near the Home Depot, and include three retail shops. Jeff Pape, managing director of the shopping center division at GBT Realty Corporation out of Brentwood, Tennessee, said project officials are not ready to release the names of the stores but are hopeful to break ground in April.

