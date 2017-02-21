Hullett wins appointment as 7th District county commissioner
Former Williamson County Board of Education member Bobby Hullett immediately took his seat as the newly-elected 7th District county commissioner tonight at the county commission meeting. Hullett, who was recommended by his companion sitting 7th District Commissioner Bert Chalfant, won the nomination for the seat with a commission vote of 13-7-3.
