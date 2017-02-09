Fourth candidate applies for 7th District commission seat
Another Brentwood resident Omar Hamada, M.D. has added his name to the list of candidates to serve the 7th District County Commission seat vacated by 10-year commissioner Tom Bain. Hamada describes himself as a "physician entrepreneur," and heads three businesses with his wife, Tara, also a physician, who has previously worked at Mercy Community Healthcare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ebt trade?
|50 min
|Titan
|4
|Negroes and crime
|55 min
|Titan
|48
|Senators Alexander and Corker
|1 hr
|Alexander
|26
|why is trump whining
|8 hr
|Nobama
|90
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|8 hr
|Mom
|66
|NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - Homi... (Apr '08)
|11 hr
|QTMXMOM
|38
|BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14)
|15 hr
|yowzer
|19
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC