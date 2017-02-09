Fourth candidate applies for 7th Dist...

Fourth candidate applies for 7th District commission seat

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Williamson Herald

Another Brentwood resident Omar Hamada, M.D. has added his name to the list of candidates to serve the 7th District County Commission seat vacated by 10-year commissioner Tom Bain. Hamada describes himself as a "physician entrepreneur," and heads three businesses with his wife, Tara, also a physician, who has previously worked at Mercy Community Healthcare.

