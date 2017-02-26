Family hires pet detective to find lo...

Family hires pet detective to find lost dog

Sunday Feb 26

A Williamson County family is desperate to find their missing dog, and they're going to great lengths to get her back home. It's been exactly a month since Kaylee's family has been searching for her, and they're not planning to give up.

