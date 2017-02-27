Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results

Reported fourth quarter net cash from operating activities of $13.9 million and distributable cash flow of $18.5 million Potential for increased dropdown assets at our sponsor should support annual distribution growth per limited partner unit of at least 10% through 2019 BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2017 -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2016. For the three months ended December 31, 2016, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $15.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted common limited partner unit.

