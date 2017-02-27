Commission education committee approv...

Commission education committee approves funds for new schools, renovations while deferring others

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

The County Commission Education Committee voted to approve key resolutions that would allow the construction of new schools and renovations of existing schools that would accommodate student population growth. The committee approved a $15 million resolution for the construction of an elementary school on Split Log Road in Brentwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 3 min Shine the lite 46
megan barry liberal hypocrite 2 hr taxpayer 105
Karl Dean 2 hr taxpayer 1
dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10) Mon SlimDustyGeorgejones 22
Corky lucas Sun Missy 2
Please Help Sun Dan 5
Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16) Sun dontputonthatredd... 10
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,437 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC