Commission education committee approves funds for new schools, renovations while deferring others
The County Commission Education Committee voted to approve key resolutions that would allow the construction of new schools and renovations of existing schools that would accommodate student population growth. The committee approved a $15 million resolution for the construction of an elementary school on Split Log Road in Brentwood.
