Cleveland first to vie for 7th District open school board seat

Tuesday Feb 14

A new applicant has already emerged for the open 7th District Williamson County Board of Education seat after former board member Bobby Hullett was appointed Monday night to serve on the Williamson County Board of Commissioners. Meanwhile, Sheila Cleveland, a Brentwood resident since 2001, has already put her name in the ring for consideration to fill the seat on the school board.

