Cleveland first to vie for 7th District open school board seat
A new applicant has already emerged for the open 7th District Williamson County Board of Education seat after former board member Bobby Hullett was appointed Monday night to serve on the Williamson County Board of Commissioners. Meanwhile, Sheila Cleveland, a Brentwood resident since 2001, has already put her name in the ring for consideration to fill the seat on the school board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|54 min
|Alexander Bolton
|31
|When does it get old?
|57 min
|Alexander Bolton
|41
|Missy Houston (Mar '15)
|9 hr
|Rickjames
|8
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|10 hr
|Johnny
|103
|secret confessions
|10 hr
|I used to be someone
|16
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|15 hr
|Inquisitor
|7
|Reiths Resort (Feb '10)
|23 hr
|Dinty Moore
|9
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC