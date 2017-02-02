Brentwood Services Administrators Inc. Promotes Whitten to Claims Supervisor

Brentwood Services Administrators , headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., has promoted Lisa Whitten to claims supervisor in the Brentwood office, according to Jeff Pettus, president and chief executive officer of BSA. Whitten has over 30 years of multi-state experience in the workers' compensation claims industry, as well as 25 years of management experience.

