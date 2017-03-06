BGA hosts special night of music featuring the Fisk Jubilee Singers
The Fisk Jubilee Singers and BGA's Upper School Chamber Choir treated guests to a free concert Friday night, filled with contemporaneous harmonies at Franklin First United Methodist Church. The event was organized by Battle Ground Academy's Office of Diversity & Inclusion.
