Williamson County residents join Women's March on Washington
Brentwood resident Sara Melamed said "equality for everyone" motivated her to participate in the Women's March on Washington Saturday with a family member and about a dozen friends from Nashville and beyond. Melamed said her "phone blew up" when the march was announced and she and her friends quickly decided to make the trek to Washington, D.C. to participate in the march with the slogan, "The Rise of the Woman = The Rise of the Nation."
